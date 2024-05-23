Is 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 5/23/24?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight over on ABC? Are we also going to see its typical timeslot companions in Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19?

There is, as per usual, a lot to get into within this piece … but where do we start? The best place is by noting that even though we are now out of the typical May sweeps ratings period, there are more episodes still to come! You will have a three-hour block tonight and then beyond that, another three-hour block on May 30 to tie things up for the spring. Grey’s Anatomy and 9-1-1 are coming back; unfortunately, this is the final season for Station 19.

So what can you expect to see over the course of the episodes ahead? Go ahead and check out synopses for all three of them now below…

9-1-1 season 7 episode 9, “Ashes, Ashes” – The 118 and Tommy are presented with the Medal of Valor for their work on the cruise ship rescue. Meanwhile, Hen and Karen encounter an unforeseen hurdle in their foster care journey, while Eddie’s emotional affair develops further.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 9, “I Carry Your Heart” – Just as Amelia comes to a realization, Teddy encourages her and Meredith to speed up their Alzheimer’s research over fear of Catherine finding out. Mika finds herself caught in the middle of Link and Jo; meanwhile, Lucas receives bad news.

Station 19 season 7 episode 9, “How Am I supposed to Live Without You” – When a wildfire threatens Seattle, the crew must jump into action to save their city. Meanwhile, as the station undergoes changes, Andy contemplates the future.

The final one here may be the most important, largely because it is setting the stage for both the end of Grey’s Anatomy this season as well as Station 19. This is effectively the closest thing to a crossover that we’ve had a chance to see this season.

