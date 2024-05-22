Jeopardy! Masters season 2 finale: Did James Holzhauer win?

Entering the Jeopardy! Masters season 2 finale, we knew that James Holzhauer, Yogesh Raut, and Victoria Groce would be facing off.

Given that James entered the night as the reigning champion, of course we imagined that he could find a way to repeat here. Yet, the self-proclaimed “final boss” did struggle a little in the first round, and he has seen his fair share of struggles at the start of this season. He did far better in the semifinals and as a result of that, we have to wonder here about momentum. Will it carry over here into the final showdown here?

Ultimately, we just hope that things are close and there is a competitive final match — with contestants who are this good at what they do, anything else would be a disappointment. It’s like watching any other sporting event — things aren’t as much fun when there are blowouts all over the place! We did want to see James do well, mostly due to the fact that he’s such an important part of the brand at this point — love him or hate him, the man does have one of the biggest personalities out there.

