Jeopardy! Masters season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the season 2 finale tonight on ABC, is there a chance that you are going to see a Jeopardy! Masters season 3? Or, have we reached the end of the show already?

We certainly recognize that there are a lot of understandable questions on the future of the show, and we wish we had more to share now. However, for now the spin-off to the classic show’s status is up in the air, and it may be there for some time. Renewals for unscripted hits don’t really operate on a schedule, and we tend to think it could be years before this show comes back.

After all, consider the ratings — they are still solid (with more than 4 million live viewers a week), but it is also down more than 20% in said measurement from the first season. The idea of tournament fatigue has been going on for a long time within the Jeopardy! fandom, as the WGA strike last year led to a number of tournaments taking place for quite some time. All of this, plus season 1 of Masters last year, make it so that there’s no real need for any more of this for a little while.

For now, our advice is to allow for some time for some of these legends to be missed, and also to introduce some new players into the mix at the same exact time. That will allow for more curiosity and we tend to think that all of that is appropriate.

While you do wait for potentially more of Masters…

We do know that there are plenty other iterations ahead for the quiz show. In addition to the core series, you do still have more of the celebrity version seemingly ahead. Meanwhile, there is also a pop-culture focused version that is currently in the works over at Prime Video. That’s another thing we’re left to think about.

Do you think that there will be a Jeopardy! Masters season 3 over at ABC?

