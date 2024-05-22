The Boys season 5: Could Jared Padalecki appear?

The Boys recently got a green light for a season 5 — with that, is there a path for Jared Padalecki to reunite with his former boss in Eric Kripke?

As many of you know, another Supernatural alum in Jensen Ackles played a huge role in the third season of the superhero show. Given that Padalecki’s current show Walker is officially canceled, there is the potential for him to have more time to come on board the show in some capacity.

At the time of this writing, nothing has been altogether confirmed in regards to Padalecki joining the show. However, Kripke did confirm to Entertainment Weekly (prior to the Walker cancellation) that there have been some conversations:

“Texts have been sent … I feel like it would be a bummer to not have Jared on the show one way or another at this point, even if it’s just the one-episode thing. He’s been shooting Walker, but with that show wrapping up, maybe he’ll have some time to come in and play with us. I would love it. We have definitely talked about it.”

This feels like close to a sure thing for a season 5, at least depending on what happens with Walker and/or the shooting schedules. The Boys in general also just feels like the sort of show everyone would want to be a part of in some capacity, and for good reason. It allows you to do some big, broad, and absolutely bonkers stuff — basically, to allow yourselves to have a lot of fun! It’s also always fun to play a superhero, even if most of these are about as amoral as humanly possible.

Given that season 4 isn’t premiering until next month, we do think that there’s a good chance we’ll be waiting until 2026 to see season 5. Just be ready in advance for a wait.

Do you want to see Jared Padalecki appear on The Boys at some point, and in what role?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

