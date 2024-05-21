Chicago Fire season 12 finale: Star talks Kidd, Severide

With the Chicago Fire season 12 finale coming in just a matter of hours, it feels fair to anticipate a lot of drama. There are going to be some emotional moments when it comes to Boden’s departure from Firehouse 51, and then also of course some action in the field.

So what about Stella and Severide? Rest assured that the two also have a pretty important role to play across this final episode as well, and there is a heck of a lot to unpack here in the aftermath of the whole ambulance saga in episode 11. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Miranda Rae Mayo had to say about that:

“They have a conversation that was kind of inevitable about their future in the finale that may set them on a rockier course in the future.”

This entire storyline could be one that ends the season on a worrying note for the two, though we’re also going to continue to believe in the two of them. How in the world can we not? The biggest strength that their relationship has is the passion that exists between the two of them; however, in the wrong setting it can also be their biggest weakness. That is something that can be pretty darn hard to ignore at the end of the day. They could run a little hot and cold, but we want to believe they’ll always come back to each other.

If there is any trouble sign we can envision long-term here, it actually has to do with these Chicago shows never letting couples stay happy for a long period of time — at least for the ones that exist between series regulars. (Heck, even Cruz has not been safe from this as of late, even though Chloe is not a full-time character on the show.)

