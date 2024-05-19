Chicago Fire season 12 finale spoilers: Relationship drama ahead!

In just a handful of days we are going to see the Chicago Fire season 12 finale — are you eager to learn more of what lies ahead?

Well, for starters, we know already that this episode is going to serve as the grand goodbye for none other than Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden, and that is going to be an important part of the story. As a matter of fact, it could be front and center in front of everything else! Yet, there are still some other stories that will still prove important in their own way — with many of them having to do with relationships.

Speaking on the subject further to TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Andrea Newman had to say on the subject:

“Cruz [Joe Minoso] and Chloe [Kristen Gutoskie], Violet [Hanako Greensmith] and Carver [Jake Lockett], Damon [Michael Bradway] being drawn to Novak [Jocelyn Hudon], Kidd [Miranda Rae Mayo] and Severide [Taylor Kinney] dealing with the emotional fallout of Episode 1211, it’s a relationship rollercoaster and viewers will just have to hold on tight!

Will there be a cliffhanger when it comes to this or many other stories? Well, for the time being, it certainly seems like that is possible! Check, it feels like almost anything is possible when it comes to relationships changing. We just hope that things stay steady for Severide and Stella, given that they are one of the most important pairs in all of Firehouse 51 at this point.

Also, we don’t want to see anyone else leaving Chicago Fire at this point. If we are going to be losing Walker already, the last thing we really need is to say goodbye to someone else who has been there a long time. (Honestly, we’d be annoyed if someone else leaves after the promo was just about Boden.)

