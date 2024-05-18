Chicago Fire season 12 finale promo: Farewell, Chief Boden

As so many of you are more than likely aware already, the Chicago Fire season 12 finale is going to be all sorts of emotional. How can it not be? This episode is going to mark the exit of Eamonn Walker after a dozen years as Chief Wallace Boden, and there are going to be tears aplenty as a result of that.

So, how is the character departing the show? Well, the promo from earlier this week makes us think that he’ll still have a chance to come back and in the end, this departure will just be tied to him being able to move up the ranks within the Chicago Fire Department. This is at least our hope and that nothing goes awry with that. The producers seem to recognize his impact as one of the longest-tenured members of the entire franchise and as a result of that, why not want to bring him back in the right situation?

The promo signals that there are a lot of emotional moments coming around Boden’s exit, and another question that comes along with this seems to be tied to the following: Who is the next Chief? How will 51 be shaken up for good? We tend to think that there are a few more teases for that over the summer, and that all of Boden’s teachings are in some way, still going to remain important down the road. We’ll just have to wait and see here what the overall impact ends up being.

The hardest thing for us to recognize with the Chicago Fire finale is that it is basically bringing us the third major exit this year. Alberto Rosende departed back at the start of the season; meanwhile, we lost Kara Killmer shortly after the fact.

