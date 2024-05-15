Chicago Fire season 12 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Boden’s exit

As we prepare ourselves to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 13 on NBC next week, there is one thing that we could say. This is going to very-much be the last episode of the spring, and it’s going to be emotional.

After all, consider this — in the event you have not heard already, this will be the final episode for Eamonn Walker as a series regular. Sure, there’s a chance he could turn up here and there down the road, but nothing is confirmed with that just yet! Because of this, our advice at present is quite simple: Be patient. After all, it remains to be seen exactly what the future will hold, but it does not seem as though he’s going to be around Firehouse 51 full-time anymore.

Below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 12 episode 13 synopsis with all sorts of insight on what’s ahead:

05/22/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon. Mouch struggles to adjust to the new Truck. TV-14

Do we know how Boden leaves?

Well, the thing that excites us the most is the idea about him moving up the ranks and getting a better spot within the CFD where he can help on a bigger scale. If that happens, could he work to ensure that there are less problem people coming into the firehouse? Well, we do know that an occasional thorn does tend to surface here and there.

Beyond the Boden story, everyone is obviously going to have their own moments. We absolutely do think there’s a chance that a big cliffhanger is going to come, mostly because there have been SO many shocking endings on the show over the years.

