The Good Doctor season 8: Why isn’t it happening at ABC?

In the wake of tonight’s season 7 finale, it makes sense to ask the all-important question: Why isn’t The Good Doctor season 8 happening?

We should note that it is not some sudden occurrence that tonight is the series finale. We’ve known about it throughout all of season 7, and there has been ample time to prepare. However, at this point a year ago we had no reason to think that we were so close to the end of the series. Not only was there a huge audience for the Freddie Highmore show all over the globe, but there was almost a spin-off greenlit! That may have even happened, were it not for the long wait brought on by the industry strikes.

Personally, we don’t think that The Good Doctor is ending because it had bad ratings, or because of anything that was going on when it comes to issues behind the scenes. It is ending largely as a function of how expensive it is getting to make shows these days, and there was just a sense that ABC wanted to move forward. We tend to think that them not having full ownership of the show also matters to a certain extent.

As for whether or not there is a chance that we could see the series come back at some point down the road, never say never … right? We don’t think that you can necessarily expect this to happen, but at the same time this is a crazy entertainment world and sometimes, there are some surprising things that happen. We just know that the series finale tonight was written as such, and there weren’t exactly any plans for another network or streaming service to pick it up down the road.

