The Good Doctor series finale spoilers: Prepare for tears…

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Good Doctor series finale is going to be coming to ABC tomorrow night — are you ready?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying that for us personally, we certainly aren’t! Not only is this finale going to be packed full of nostalgia, but the fate of two characters in Claire and Glassman are in jeopardy. Sure, it would be nice to see them both survive but, at the same time, this is not a show where that is guaranteed. A bittersweet ending could happen, even if there is a hopeful message still at the end.

(To us, the biggest case to not kill anyone is simply that we just saw someone die in Ahser earlier on this season.)

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer David Shore offered up a good sense of what is coming, including what you could learn in the finale, and also how you will feel:

“Bring your Kleenex, but it won’t just be about crying. These episodes are what you think they will be. That doesn’t mean you won’t be surprised and you won’t be moved and you won’t have twists and turns, but the episodes are about what you think they’re about. It’s about striving to take care of Claire and Glassman, and then taking it further. It is a finale. It is absolutely a finale, and you will learn a lot about the characters.”

As bummed-out as we are about the fact that the series finale is right around the corner, we’re also grateful to the journey we’ve been on here in general. Not all shows get a proper ending, or learn about it at a time in which the writers can properly prepare. That 100% happened here.

