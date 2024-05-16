The Good Doctor series finale: Freddie Highmore on emotional end

As you prepare to see The Good Doctor series finale on ABC next week, it feels more than understandable to think things will be emotional. How could they not? Imagine where the story could be going based largely on what we’ve seen so far! Both Glassman and Claire’s lives are on the line, and it could be up to Shaun Murphy and everyone else at the St. Bonaventure Hospital to try and save their lives.

At this point, of course it makes a certain amount of sense to assume that things could get rather sad; however, that does not mean that there is some enormously depressing end to the story. In speaking on this matter further to TV Insider, here is some of what star Freddie Highmore had to say:

“The finale centers on the core group of those at St. Bonaventure we have known and loved for these years. The desire has always been to make sure that every character has an ending that feels meaningful and special. Ultimately, as the show has always done, it reminds us to believe in humanity, to keep hope, and to be optimistic. It’s an emotional end, but not a depressing one.”

We don’t necessarily think that this quote means that the finale will move forward without a major loss of life; Dr. Glassman has expected this day to come for a while, and he has accepted the idea that his cancer will be terminal this time. However, it is hard to imagine that he and Claire both would die. Ideally, we want both of them to make it through, but David Shore series have never been about universally-happy endings. Instead, they are often about bittersweet ones, where there are some moments to celebrate but also ones to shed a tear.

No matter what happens, the one thing we recognize is simply this: We’ll miss The Good Doctor greatly when it is over.

