Will Trent season 3 premiere date hopes after finale

Following tonight’s big finale over at ABC, what can be said next moving into a Will Trent season 3? When is it going to premiere?

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting that the series is 100% coming back for more! It is easy to be pretty darn stoked about this. Following its premiere in 2023, we had no real idea whether or not the show would find an audience or not. It can be really tough to be a hugely successful show in this current era, especially when there is so much in the way of distraction elsewhere on the air. The good thing about this show in particular is that it does really draw you in thanks to a great cast and some magnetic performance.

Unfortunately, there is where we do have to share some of the bad news — you will be waiting for a good while to see the show actually come back. ABC has decided to keep both it and its Tuesday-night companion The Rookie off the air until 2025, with the plan being to give you a near-constant run of episodes at that point without a lot of delays thrown in there. We’re sure this will be frustrating to some, but this is a format that is going to work here as we move forward.

Hopefully, we’ll get more of a specific premiere-date announcement for the future of the show as we get a little bit later into the fall, but it is our hope in here that we’re going to be seeing it arrive at some point in either January or February. We’re sure that the goal will continue to be balancing out some case-of-the-week plots with what is happening when it comes to the characters. Will’s trauma has been a big part of the first two seasons, but we hope there are more chances for him to experience joy.

Related – Read some more news now on a Will Trent season 3, including the possibility of Sara Linton

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 3 at ABC?

Are you bummed out to be waiting a while to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After that, come back for more discussion.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







