Will Trent season 3: Ramón Rodríguez on Sara Linton possibility

In general, we know that one of the bigger Will Trent conversations out there is tied to a character strictly from the source material. Is there a chance that we’re going to see Sara Linton on the show in season 3?

If you are familiar with the Karin Slaughter books, then you know how important Linton is, both as a figure in her own right and eventually, a part of Will Trent’s life. This is someone who we imagine will turn up eventually, but bringing her in is a delicate balancing out. You don’t want to just replace a character on the show with her, but you also likely want to honor the material here eventually.

Based on what star / co-executive producer Ramón Rodríguez is saying now, it doesn’t appear as though Linton is going to surface this season. However, he tells TVLine that soon, “we’ll actually start having those conversations about Season 3 — what that’s going to look like, and what those arcs are going to be, and I’m sure the [Sara Linton] conversation will come up … How do you bring that character into this world? Who might play that character? I’m sure there are a lot of ideas out there, but it’s something we are definitely mindful of…. We just want to make sure that we do it right.”

We do understand any trepidation that the powers-that-be may have at this point, mostly due to the fact that the show is already so successful and of course, you don’t want to do anything that could upset the apple-cart of what you already are doing. Of course, we do think that Sara could be an exciting addition, and we hope that the producers really take their time in order to find the right person for the part.

