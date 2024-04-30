Will Trent season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Flashbacks ahead

As you get yourselves prepared to see Will Trent season 2 episode 8, let’s just say to be prepared for big things in both the past and present.

One of the things that we have come to know with the mystery drama is that in order to understand who the title character is in the present, you have to understand more of his past. We’ve seen a good bit of it already, and we know that the way he grew up influences greatly the value he puts in Antonio Miranda turning up in the present.

Let’s talk more about episode 2 in particular here — the title is “Why Is Jack’s Arm Bleeding,” and you can see the synopsis below with a few more updates:

After discovering the body of a missing girl 13 years later, Will and Faith reopen the case leading to Will experiencing frequent flashbacks as they uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood investigate the death of a veteran.

Will we get closure on this case over the course of the hour?

We tend to think so! In general, we tend to think that one of the big narratives in the near future here for this show is going to be balancing things out. You will have these story-of-the-week plots mixed in with elements of Will’s past. What may end up making this case unique is that through some of Will’s own experiences, he may be able to find answers — there is something about this that could be inherently exciting to see.

The saddest thing about where things stand at present is simply that we’re already in the home stretch of this season. There are only three episodes to go! That means that a lot of ground is going to be covered fast, and there could be some legitimate surprises at the end.

