Will Trent renewed for season 3 over at ABC!

Even though there are a number of episodes still to go in Will Trent season 2, you do not have to worry at all about a season 3!

After all, today the folks over at ABC have confirmed that the mystery drama has been renewed. Is this a surprise? Hardly, but this still happened a little bit earlier than we thought that it would during the season. Back when the first season aired, it actually felt like Will Trent was a little bit under the radar and did not have the easiest timeslot in the world. However, fans of the source material combined with new fans have combined to deliver a really consistent audience here, and we have to hope that now, there is a chance that it could go for many more years.

Of course, a season 3 means a chance for more faces from the books to turn up but beyond just that, also a chance to learn more about some of the core characters at the same time. There could be some really fun mysteries and some great stars.

So when is the show going to premiere? That’s a mystery that will still be out over the next month or so. We do believe that something more specific will be revealed next month at the ABC upfronts, and we are certainly hoping for an opportunity to get a larger episode order, as well. Just remember here that the overall episode count for season 2 was forced to be small, largely due to the industry strikes that took place last year. The producers here had to cram in a lot of stuff into a pretty small window of time.

