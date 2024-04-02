Will Trent season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Time with Will’s uncle

Next week on Will Trent season 2 episode 6, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “We Are Family.” Want to know more?

Well, for a good bit of this season already, we have heard a thing or two regarding Will’s uncle in Antonio Miranda. Why not go ahead and meet him? The title character does not exactly have a ton of family connections, so this could prove to be important to him. However, we also tend to assume that not everything is going to be according to plan — why would we ever expect that it would be?

Below, you can check out the full Will Trent season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

Will reunites with a long-lost relative, uncovering unexpected and profound similarities. Meanwhile, the GBI and APD investigate a judge’s murder while Faith’s connection with Luke deepens.

Obviously, this episode is going to be looking to accomplish more than one thing, which is the way that this show works for the vast majority of the time. The most important thing is that every part of the story works out, but we tend to think that it will!

The big challenge with the judge murder

Let’s just say that this is not altogether complicated — it is really just tied to the fact that this judge is a high-profile figure and trying to narrow down the list of people who want them dead is not going to be an altogether easy thing to figure out.

Still, we’ve made it to around the halfway point of the season and moving forward, we tend to think that parts of the story are only going to get more and more intense. Prepare accordingly.

