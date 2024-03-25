Will Trent season 2: Who is playing Antonio Miranda?

Based on what we saw earlier on during Will Trent season 2, it shouldn’t be a shock we are meeting Antonio Miranda. With that being said, why don’t we go ahead and introduce you to the actor playing the part!

According to a report from TVLine, Promised Land alum John Ortiz is going to be playing the part of Will’s aforementioned uncle, someone who he’s only recently come to know much about. The site describes the character as “warm and charismatic, with connections to both Atlanta and Puerto Rico … [He is] eager to catch up on lost time when he’s reunited with Will Trent, the nephew he never knew he had.”

You will see the character meet up with Will for the first time in season 2 episode 6 on April 9, which carries with it the title of “We Are Family.” The synopsis below, meanwhile, helps to better set the stage for what’s next:

Will reunites with a long-lost relative, uncovering unexpected and profound similarities. Meanwhile, the GBI and APD investigate a judge’s murder while Faith’s connection with Luke deepens.

Of course, we do think that this show is going to be at its best when Will starts to get more answers on his past — and could Antonio be someone he can rely on? That remains to be seen but for now, we can at least say that this character is recurring. We’ll get at least a few chances to see him and with that, be better able to size up the dynamic that he has with Will.

After a hiatus the past couple of weeks, let’s also just celebrate the fact that Will Trent is coming back tomorrow. Hopefully, it will be able to keep up some of the ratings momentum that it had at the start of the season.

