Will Trent season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Case of the ‘Boo Hag’

As you get yourselves prepared to see Will Trent season 2 episode 4 arrive on ABC on March 26, things could be getting creepy…

One of the things that we’ve loved about this show from the beginning is its willingness to get crazy, and also feature characters in unusual places. For the upcoming installment “It’s Easier to Handcuff a Human Being,” it almost feels like an episode of Scooby-Doo. For more on that, go ahead and check out the full Will Trent season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Will and Faith investigate a small town haunted by the “Boo Hag,” where a suspect is quickly assumed, but connections to the past unveil unexpected surprises. Meanwhile, Ormewood investigates a TV star’s murder, and Amanda senses impending danger.

If you watched any of the decades-old Scooby Doo cartoons, you know how the story goes — an apparent “ghost” is investigated, only for it to turn out to be an ordinary person behind a mask. Why change things up here? For us personally, we don’t see a lot of a reason for that, and it’s one of the reasons why this episode could be a lot of fun.

As for the subplots, it does still fee like there’s going to be a lot there also! The only real question is going to just be if there’s really enough time to devote to all of these different stories. The show isn’t going to be more than an hour, and there is quite a bit to take on.

In getting back to Will, the one thing that we do believe will be a cornerstone for the rest of the season is family. From the beginning the title character has been working to figure out more of who he really is, and this could add to the mix.

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 2 episode 4, at least based on our current set of details?

