Will Trent season 2 episode 4 return date hopes at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, you may be waiting a while to see Will Trent season 2 episode 4 premiere. How long are we talking about here? Well, let’s just say that March is going to be rather sparse when it comes to new episodes.

Based on the releases that we’ve seen so far, it appears as though the mystery show will be coming back on Tuesday, March 26. Why so long? Well, we tend to think that a part of it is tied to ABC wanting to have a huge chunk of episodes they can air without interruption closer to the start of May sweeps. This also gives the cast and crew plenty of time behind the scenes to get these episodes together. Just remember for a moment here that Will Trent, like many other shows out there, was not able to start filming for a long stretch last year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Everyone needs this extra time.

While we do wait to see what lies ahead for episode 4, hopefully there will be some more updates shared in due time. What about? Think in terms of meaningful stories or notable guest stars! Of course, we’d also love to see a season 3 announced, as well.

Based on what we’ve seen with the numbers over the past year, we tend to think that ABC is thrilled with the performance of the show. It has a better timeslot this year, and it really is filling a void in the lighthearted crime-drama market. Remember when USA used to dominate this realm with shows like Monk and Psych? We tend to think that the industry has been missing it; while there are plenty of other crime shows out there, few have the same sort of charm. This one delivers.

With that in mind, let’s hope that Will Trent continues to deliver when it comes to both cases and character stories through the rest of the season.

