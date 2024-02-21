Will Trent season 2 spoilers: Will Dr. Sara Linton appear?

As we prepare to dive further into Will Trent season 2 on ABC, is there a chance that Dr. Sara Linton could enter the picture?

Well, we should start by noting here that there’s a reason why there is so much enthusiasm for a character we haven’t even seen yet — she is an important character within the world of author Karin Slaughter. It is really just a matter of finding the right place to do it … if you are going to be seeing things go in that direction at all.

Speaking to Collider in a new interview, Ramón Rodríguez had the following to say when asked if there were at least conversations about bringing Linton into this world:

Absolutely. We’re all well aware that it’s a big part. We hear it from people that are fans of the books and the show, and we talk about it with Karin Slaughter, so we’re aware of it. I think everyone just wants to make sure that when we do it, we do it right and we do it justly. How does folding that character in affect the rest of the culture of the show and all the other characters? It’s this constant balancing act of figuring out, if you bring someone in, how you bring them in? What is that relationship like? How does it affect the ecosystem of what we’ve created already? But for sure, we talk about it. It’s on our minds. I’m not gonna say if and when we will, but I will say it’s definitely a topic that we talk about, for sure. It’s up on the board. There’s no doubt.

For us personally, this feels like something that could be considered more in a potential season 3 or season 4, when this show has even more of its footing and knows greater what it is and wants to be.

Related – Check out more news on Will Trent, including what’s coming in season 2 episode 2

Do you think we are going to see Dr. Sara Linton moving further into Will Trent season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







