Will Trent season 2 episode 2 spoilers: James Ulster is back

Following the big premiere tonight on ABC, are you eager to learn more about Will Trent season 2 episode 2 next week?

Well, let’s just say that so much of the next story is going to be connected to what we saw at the tail end tonight! Will has been forced to pay a visit to James Ulster, otherwise known as the man responsible for killing his mother Lucy Morales. Unfortunately, Will may need his help, and this is the last person he’d want to be talking with. That’s without even considering all of the larger questions about whether or not he is also Will’s father.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Ramón Rodríguez (who plays the title character) had to say on the subject of the character’s return, and also what lies ahead moving into episode 2:

“We were really excited to keep diving into that [relationship]. Greg [Germann, who plays Ulster] is such a great actor. It’s such a great role, and it’s a loaded role, emotionally…. [The writers] found a really creative way to bring him back into the fold, and into the investigation, where Will has to go to him for answers … It feels kind of Silence of the Lambs-ish.”

Basically, it feels like we are on the cusp of some really juicy and fascinating stuff as we move forward. Just prepare for a jaw-dropper or two, and we hope that Will does find a chance to breathe here at some point. Just remember for a moment that the premiere ended up creating yet another weight on him following the death of Cricket. He had only just come to know her and yet, he cared about her greatly! (Also, Susan Kelechi Watson was great in this role.)

