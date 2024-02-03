Will Trent season 2 trailer hypes up bomb crisis, so much more

Is ABC ready to have Will Trent season 2 become their breakout hit of the year? At the moment, that 100% feels like that is their end goal! The latest trailer hypes up its move to an earlier timeslot on February 20, and we also think that they’re reading the tea leaves on what viewers want these days. Or, at the very least, what they think that they want.

For now, this mystery show is almost an heir apparent to the old-school USA blue-sky series like Monk, where you have a somewhat quirky investigator who is working with the police to solve crimes. Of course, Will Trent is no carbon copy of Adrian Monk, but he is also thoroughly entertaining in his own way. There is something really wonderful about watching him operate — both in terms of his skill set and his charm.

You can watch the latest trailer over here for the season, and it gives you a sense of everything that this man brings to the table. Also, it brings forward a couple of big-name guest stars in This Is Us alum Susan Kelechi Watson (who will be helping to resolve a bomb crisis) alongside Agents of SHIELD’s own Clark Gregg. There are likely more names who will be brought on board the show before the end of the season; one of the joys of a series like this is that you can do some standalone stuff here and there.

Another bit of good news at present is that with the premiere being so far away still, there’s plenty of time to catch up on season 1! Like we said, this is the sort of show that we tend to think that ABC is going to push and push hard, and we hope that it will be able to accumulate more viewers as a result.

