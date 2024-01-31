Will Trent season 2 spoilers: More on Clark Gregg role

Ever since the first promo was released for Will Trent season 2 coming up on ABC, we’ve known that Clark Gregg would have a part to play. However, there was still question as to what exactly said part would be.

With that in mind, why not go ahead and pass along a little bit of clarity now? According to a report from TVLine, the actor is going to be brought on board the show as Arthur Highsmith, described further as “an accountant who gets caught up in a bad situation and tries to skip town.” He will be in at least two episodes, which means that the Agents of SHIELD alum will not be saying goodbye to this world immediately.

One of the things that we do love the most about Gregg’s post-SHIELD arc is that he’s tried repeatedly to take on parts that are very much different from Phil Coulson. He’s played goofy parts like on How I Met Your Father and here, he could be playing a guy who could be viewed in some ways as rather cowardly. Or, are they just smart to try and skip town? There are a lot of questions that need to be answered, but looks can also be deceiving.

For the time being, we suppose that the thing that we are the most excited for is simply that we are only a few weeks away from Will Trent coming back on the air — meaning that not only are we going to be getting our fill of great mysteries, but we’ll also have a chance to see more of them sooner rather than later.

Also, remember this — there’s also a chance that the ratings are better than ever! Remember here that the first season was a big surprise when it first launched.

