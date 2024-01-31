Will Trent season 2 premiere spoilers: This Is Us alum to guest star

Just in case you needed something more to be excited about when it comes to the Will Trent season 2 premiere on ABC, why not talk guest stars? After all, we are going to see a particularly notable name appear over the course of this upcoming episode.

So, who are we talking about here? Well, we can put that within relatively simple terms: Susan Kelechi Watson, who you may otherwise know from her role over on This Is Us. According to a report from TV Insider, the actress is going to be appearing in the upcoming February 20 premiere in the role of Cricket, who is described as “a bomb expert who is really good at her job and tries to keep everyone calm in high-stakes situations. ”

As we move further into this story, of course we are excited to see if this is someone who could be brought back on a regular occasion. Is anyone going to be altogether upset about that? We have a hard time believing so! In general, it’s our hope that moving forward, we are going to see on the show plenty of other great cases — this is what this show does so well! There aren’t a lot of shows out there like it who really do emphasize the case-of-the-week format so well, while also giving viewers a little bit of something more to look forward to at the same exact time.

In the end, we do tend to think that we’re going to have even more news on the premiere over the next couple of weeks — that’s just what makes the most sense right now, since ABC really needs to get the promotional ball rolling.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Will Trent season 2 and what could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into the Will Trent season 2 premiere over on ABC?

Is there any one story you are most excited for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







