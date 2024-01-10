Will Trent season 2 trailer brings you Clark Gregg and more!

As you await the Will Trent season 2 premiere on ABC next month, let’s just say that there is another reason to be pretty darn excited at the moment. After all, it just so turns out that a familiar face is coming on board!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest trailer for the upcoming season of the mystery show and within it, you get a brief sighting of Agents of SHIELD alum Clark Gregg, who is returning to the network where he played Phil Coulson for so many years.

In general, we don’t think that the Will Trent trailer necessarily brings a lot of huge, jaw-dropping surprises to the table … and nor do we think that it was really meant to. The primary purpose of this preview mostly is to remind you of the title character’s quirks and also the central charm of the show. We know that there are things that set it apart from everything else out there but, at the same time, there are also reasons why it seems so familiar. A lot of it is due to the classic murder-mystery structure — this is something that a lot of viewers out there still crave, and that is probably one of the reasons why it became such a big hit when it launched last midseason.

Now, season 2 is shifting to an earlier timeslot starting on Tuesday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. There is a little more pressure that comes with kicking off the night but in the end, we tend to think that this show will be up for the challenge. Here’s to hoping that a lot of additional people have managed to get on board the show over the course of the hiatus.

