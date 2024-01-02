Will Trent season 2 premiere: When to expect first details

We are starting to slowly close in on the Will Trent season 2 premiere over on ABC, so when will more details start to surface? If you want them, we more than understand!

Well, the good news that we can share right now is quite simple: We do think we are going to have a chance to see things sooner rather than later! Within a few weeks, we do think that the mystery show is going to start scattering out some other information all about what the future holds. Given that this is a classic murder-mystery show in many ways, we do tend to think that the writers are going to keep leaning into that — while at the same time balancing in some other, more personal stories for Will and the rest of the cast.

The first season of this show in some ways was the biggest surprise of the 2022-23 season. We hoped that it would be great, but it faced some real challenges as a brand-new show without any huge names in the cast. Yet, strong storytelling mixed with fans of the source material helped to ensure that it stuck around.

If you had not heard the news already, Will Trent season 2 is going to premiere on Tuesday, February 20. It is actually getting a much earlier timeslot this time around, which we tend to think is ABC showing that they have a ton of trust in it. They clearly seem to think that it can 1) lead off the night and 2) better set the stage for everything else coming down the road.

How many episodes should you expect?

It is going to be within the 10-13 range, but the good news is that the first season showed that it can do a lot with a little. We don’t anticipate any big changes with that moving forward.

