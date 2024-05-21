So You Think You Can Dance season 18 finale: Who won?

Tonight, the So You Think You Can Dance season 18 finale arrived on Fox — so, who was announced as the winner in the end?

For a reminder here, at the start of the finale there were three dancers still in the running: Madison Rouge Alvarado, Anthony Curley, and Dakayla Wilson. If you are to look at the show so far strictly on the basis of results so far, then Madison is the favorite! She’s never been in the bottom, and that is without even knowing a lot of the stellar routines that we have seen over time. Of course, we also still thought that with the small number of episodes this season, anything still felt possible and it would be silly to rule anything out. We’ve just wanted to see some great contestants and we’ve got that!

Do we wish the package around them was better? Absolutely. This season has had a lot of chaos, and unfortunately, a lot of it was out of the contestants’ control. They’ve just had to put their heads down and focus on what it is they do rather well.

As we get into the final result here, the first thing that we really should do is just tilt our head back and laugh. After all, prior results don’t matter and Madison was the first one out! This meant that it was between Dakayla and Anthony … and Anthony won! While Cat Deeley gave him plenty of enthusiasm as the champ, the reaction online was almost immediately mixed, with some feeling like Dakayla had a better overall body of work.

Of course, could the results be different if there was another voting format? Sure, but this is one of those things you can file into “we’ll never probably know.”

Related – Check out the latest on a possible So You Think You Can Dance season 19

Who did you want to see entering the So You Think You Can Dance season 18 finale?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates — there is a lot more ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







