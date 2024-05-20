So You Think You Can Dance season 19: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the finale tonight on Fox, can you expect a So You Think You Can Dance season 19 renewal to happen? Or, have we reached the end?

Well, the first thing that we really can go ahead and say here is where things officially stand — even if it’s not news that some diehard fans will be excited to hear. As of right now, nothing has been confirmed on the show’s future, and there is also some reason for pessimism.

After all, just take a moment to consider the ratings. This is a season that barely averaged a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and did not even muster 900,000 live + same-day viewers a week. These are huge drops versus last season, and none of this inspires confidence when it comes to the future. SYTYCD was never a ratings titan to begin with, but the quality of the show and the performances often proved to be an asset. This season still has good dancers, but it’s been marred by a lot of headlines away from what we’ve seen on-screen. That certainly could have had an impact on the actual show, plus the fact that we honestly think that this is a series that is better suited for the summer as opposed to midseason.

Ultimately, we do think it is worth noting that a show like this may not technically be “canceled,” even if it is does not return in the near future. Instead, this is the sort of program that Fox as a network could just choose to put on ice and then bring back at some other point down the road. We do tend to think that there is a certain amount of value in that, at least if you can find a judging panel that really makes some people excited to check out the show. That hasn’t happened in a while.

