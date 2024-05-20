Yellowjackets season 3 filming: Who is back?

If you missed the news not that long ago, production is underway now on Yellowjackets season 3. We are building towards a return at some point next year, and of course we’re very-much excited to dive more into the story ahead!

For the time being, a lot of details are vague. For starters, we tend to think there’s a good chance that the plane-crash survivors in the past are moving out of the winter and into the spring. That is due in part to some of the images that we’ve had a chance to see here so far courtesy of Showtime.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Now, we can at least tell you that at least one under-the-radar character from season 2 looks to be coming back. In a post on Instagram, Jenna Burgess (who plays Melissa in the past) seemingly confirmed that she is back filming and doing night-shoots for the series. We imagine that all of the survivors are going to be facing some major tests in the past now that the cabin is gone. Where do they go, and if it is to the cave, is there a chance to really explore more of the past there?

Sure, we know that we’ve seen the likes of Shauna, Van, and Taissa in the past for two seasons now and yet, it feels like there’s a lot that we still need to learn about the wilderness. How does it have a hold on everyone and beyond just that, who else is still around in the present? Our fear here, of course, is that we’ve already seen all of the survivors and there are a lot of people who died following the appointment of Natalie as the (first?) Antler Queen.

Related – Get some more news regarding Yellowjackets season 3 right now — who in the world is Erik?

What are you most hoping to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







