Yellowjackets season 3 teaser: Who is Erik?

In addition to announcing that Yellowjackets season 3 is officially in production today, Showtime did something else curious. They released a series of behind-the-scenes photos for what lies ahead, with the most curious part being a name that was on an article of clothing.

With that, let’s talk about Erik, shall we? It appears as though this was stitched onto the back of what appears to be a hooded sweatshirt. It’s also not one we have seen before.

Now, we have to assume that everything that you see within these photos from the show’s official account is purposeful, and it would be dropped for a particular reason. We understand that sometimes, trying to decipher that can be rather tough.

Why haven’t we seen this particular shirt before? It may be because it wasn’t well-suited for the weather, and it may be something one of the survivors has from a sibling or another family member. You can argue that it could also belong to someone the Yellowjackets encounter out in the wilderness, especially since it is easy to guess that they are not alone and someone may have been living in that cave. If we hear someone cast in the relatively near future, there’s definitely a good chance that this will all start to make a little more sense!

Given that production is underway, you can argue that there will be casting news before too long. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for a premiere date. All indications for now suggest that we will see the show back on Showtime / Paramount+ in 2025; if something changes, we’ll consider it one of the most pleasant surprises of the year.

