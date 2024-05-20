The Equalizer season 4 finale: Is Liza Lapira, Mel leaving?

From the get-go, we knew that The Equalizer season 4 finale was going to be among the most difficult ones we’ve seen. Mel was in danger! Yet, at the same time we still thought that Robyn and the rest of the team would we be able to help her.

Yet, as much as they were able to do this, Mel also had to work in order to help herself, using her own social skills to talk herself into safety. The promos certainly suggested that she and Harry both could get caught in the line of fire and yet, they did each make it out.

Ultimately, the most shocking thing we learned within the finale tied into Mel’s past — she shot a man many years ago in front of his family, and that is still something that she has not fully processed. She realized that until she can fully process that, she has to step away. She claims that she’s done with the team … but is she really? It is clearly something that she has to think about. She thinks that she is a liability to the team, and everything that happened within the finale is causing her to think about that further.

As for what else happened in this episode, let’s just say that Delilah is not going to military school — something that isn’t that much of a shock to us. It’s just something that she needed to figure out on her own, and certainly not something that she could be pressured into doing or not doing.

As for Mel and Dante…

Well, we think that she realizes more and more how important Marcus is to her. However, he told her at the end of the episode that he is heading to the airport, and that he is taking the new job. He realizes how much good he could do there.

