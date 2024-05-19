The Equalizer season 5 premiere date over at CBS

In the wake of tonight’s season 4 finale at CBS, what more can we say about The Equalizer season 5? Well, for starters, more is coming!

Of course, we do tend to think a renewal was inevitable here, given just how popular the Queen Latifah series has proven to be over the years. It has managed to really do that without a ton of promotion, and there is something that is pretty commendable for that. The plan for now is to have an 18-episode season starting this fall, and provided there are no interruptions, the schedule will probably look fairly similar to what we saw back in season 3.

Now, let’s get back into the question of premiere dates. For now, our sentiment is that you will see The Equalizer back in late September or early October. The one difference from past years is that you are going to see it actually air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern rather than 8:00. It and Tracker are swapping timeslots in what seems to be a recognition of the Justin Hartley show’s success — and also the idea that it will perform strongly after NFL football and 60 Minutes. Note that both shows could end up being bit hits this fall and they can continue to have decent lead-ins. They fact that they performed so well without them for most of the season is admirable.

As for whether or not season 5 could be the final one for Latifah and company, right now we doubt it. The only concern that a show like this probably has is that it comes in part from an outside studio, and that does make things a little more difficult in an era where a lot of costs are being cut left and right. This show also has to be somewhat pricey to film given the action sequences.

