The Equalizer renewed for season 5 at CBS

The following may not be a surprise to see, but we are celebrating it nonetheless: The Equalizer is officially coming back.

Today, CBS confirmed that they have ordered another batch of episodes for the Queen Latifah action series, hot on the heels of some fantastic numbers for season 4. We don’t think the wait for a renewal had much to do with the show’s performance; instead, it was likely making sure that star / executive producer Queen Latifah was fully signed on and that a number of things were signed behind the scenes. Remember that there is also another studio involved in Universal Television, and that complicates things even more.

In a statement, here is what CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama … The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”

When will another season air?

Well, there is a chance that there could be a few surprises, but personally, we don’t think there is much of a reason for CBS to do anything crazy. Pending some last-minute shock, The Equalizer season 5 should air on CBS when we get around to September or October, and we imagine that there will be a far more substantial episode count than the ten that you are getting for season 4. A lot of what you saw this time around was tied largely to what happened with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Given how there’s a good chance that this current season will end with a cliffhanger, let’s just say that we’re glad that CBS did not leave this up until the last-minute. Just imagine some of the panic that would have caused for some viewers out there.

