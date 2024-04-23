The Equalizer season 4 episode 7 spoilers: A look at ‘Legendary’

This weekend you’re going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 4 episode 7 on CBS — but what can we say right now?

Well, for starters, let’s start by saying that this is set to be an emotional and timely story in “Legendary.” Also it marks a chance for both Robyn and Dee to work on their relationship further. This is important when you consider for a moment the tension and the drama that we saw at the core of this past episode for the two, where Dee was trying to go a little too rogue after being trained.

Below, you can check out The Equalizer season 4 episode 7 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Legendary” – Dee asks McCall to help find her transgender friend when the teen goes missing. Meanwhile, Dante is surprised when Big Ben’s parole officer approaches him to chaperone his father for an out-of-state trip, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There are only four episodes to go this season, and all of them could have an added weight to them just on the basis of that alone. That is without even mentioning the fact that a season 5 has not been officially greenlit as of yet. It does feel like there is a good chance of it, and this is really just a matter of setting the episode count and also getting Queen Latifah on board. (We also honestly think that even if CBS were to cancel it, NBC would probably pick it up due to some of the studio connections that are already in place.)

