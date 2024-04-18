The Equalizer season 5 likely at CBS, Queen Latifah in talks

It may not come as much of a surprise, but it is reason for fans of The Equalizer to breathe a bit easier — a season 5 is likely coming.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the Queen Latifah-led series is currently looking strong for renewal, which much of it tied to the show’s star and executive producer closing a deal to return. That feels all but assured at this point.

When the TV version of the Equalizer story kicked off to huge numbers years ago, it was clear that CBS had a pretty instant hit. However, it was hard to know that it would have the longevity that it has! The total live viewership for this season is actually equal more or less to what we saw back in season 3, and there are certainly a lot more stories left to tell.

One of the things that is most impressive about the performance this season is how it has fared despite having a super-long break between seasons, and also not kicking it off with strong lead-ins courtesy of NFL overruns like it typically has in the fall. One thing that has probably helped a great deal is the performance of Tracker, which already has a season 2 renewal and got off to a great start after the Super Bowl earlier this year.

There are still several episodes to go for The Equalizer this season, so we’ll have to wait and see if the show can keep up its current performance. However, there’s a good chance that this show will end up getting an official renewal long before we make it to the finale. CBS does tend to hand out earlier orders a lot of the time, and we do think there’s a good chance that they are going to do something similar here.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news entering the next episode

Are you hopeful that we are going to see The Equalizer season 5 happen over at CBS?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







