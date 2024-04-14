Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, April 14, 2024?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are you looking to get more of the adventures of Robin McCall?

Let’s just start off by saying this: We more than understand if you have any questions about this. The show was off the air last week, so why not bring it back now? Unfortunately, that’s just not going to happen. The plan here instead is that after the Masters are over tonight, you are going to be seeing a new episode of Tracker and then a Billy Joel concert special. The Queen Latifah show is poised to return with something new when we get around to Sunday, April 21.

CBS, at least at the time of this writing, has not said too much about this installment save for the fact that the title here is “DOA.” Meanwhile, it will be followed by “Legendary” on April 28 and then “Condemned” on May 5. The plan at present seems to be to give you a new episode weekly until we get to the season 4 finale on Sunday, May 19.

If there is anything that we are a little bit surprised about right now, it is the fact that there is no The Equalizer season 5 renewal as of yet. Think about it — the ratings for season 4 are almost equal to season 3 (at least in the live + same-day data), and that is without even factoring in that this season did not have a chance to benefit from any NFL lead-ins. There is a pretty dedicated audience here who watches week in and week out. The only reason we can think of as to why there isn’t more news on this is due to the fact that CBS does not have full ownership of the series, which can make talks a little more complicated.

Regardless of the long-term future here, prepare for some other great stuff along the way, whether it be relentless action or great character moments.

What do you most want to see on The Equalizer when it returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







