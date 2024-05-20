The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A day debate

While you wait for production on The Gilded Age season 3 to kick off later this year, why not have a talk about timeslots?

After all, it feels clear already that HBO may be having at least some conversations behind the scenes about when to place the upcoming season! Remember that season 1 aired on Monday nights; meanwhile, season 2 arrived on Sundays, and in a spot that is more considered to be primo real estate for the network. Was it always the plan for it to air there? Or, was this just a function of the industry strikes last year and schedule changes? We’ll really get a better sense of that once we actually see a season 3 premiere date announced.

At this point, it certainly feels like The Gilded Age has done enough to justify staying on Sundays, especially when it comes to its audience. Yet, will it be needed there? Based on when production is starting, the absolute earliest you could see it ready to air is next summer. Yet, HBO already has next year a roster that includes The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and potentially the new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. There’s a smaller chance that Euphoria could be ready at the end of the year, but we’re starting to think it is destined more for a start in early 2026.

If there’s room to put the Christine Baranski drama on amidst all that other stuff next year on Sunday night, we do think HBO will do it. Otherwise, they have to ask themselves what is better — should they be patient bringing this show back to place it on a Sunday? Or, does it make more sense to premiere it sooner, albeit on a night in Monday that doesn’t generate as much discussion? We’re excited to see when it will arrive.

