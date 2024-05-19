Fire Country season 3: Can Bode actually join Cal Fire?

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Fire Country season 3 on CBS this fall, just know this about Bode: He faces a hard journey ahead. That is, of course, provided that he actually wants to be a professional firefighter.

The good news? Well, he is out of prison, and that is a huge step in the right direction … but it is also far from the end of the road for him. There are a lot of other steps he will need to take to actually join Cal Fire, and that includes the idea that not everyone out there will want him to have this job.

In speaking on all of this further to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Tia Napolitano makes it clear that this is not a situation where come the season 3 premiere, Max Thieriot’s character will be working alongside most of his family:

It’s very hard. You have to get your record expunged. You have to be extremely motivated to do this. It takes time, it takes someone at Cal Fire to say yes. People have feelings about the inmate program. It’s not an easy thing to do and we want to lean into the authenticity of that.

This could end up being a lot of season 3 in general, and this could also raise a lot of questions when comes to Bode and Three Rock. How much will he miss it? While he’s waiting in the wings, he could be seeing other inmates out there doing a job that he wants. Sure, he may not miss the prison part of it, but the rest? We wouldn’t be shocked if this proves to be rather tough for him, all things considered.

While we do have hope Bode will figure it out eventually, you do have to wonder what else is coming along the way…

