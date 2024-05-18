Fire Country season 3: Max Thieriot on Bode, Gabriela future

Fire Country season 3 is going to be coming to CBS this fall, and of course there is a lot of fantastic stuff coming around the bend. So, what you can expect to see?

Obviously, one of the top stories moving forward has to be the status of Bode and Gabriela, and that situation was played really smartly by the writers in the finale. Nobody wanted to go the super-cliche route where he objects at the wedding; he realized that she deserved that moment, but also that he could not sit there and watch her say “I do” to another guy. (He does realize that people will take note of his sudden departure, right?)

Anyway, the real struggle with a show like this is the “will they or won’t they?” of it all. Even if Gabriela does not marry Diego, she and Bode may not get back together immediately. He still has a lot of different things to figure out here, with one of the biggest ones being what his life to look like on the outside world.

Speaking to TV Insider about the future, here is some of what star and co-creator Max Thieriot had to say:

Honestly, I don’t even know [what’s ahead for Bode and Gabriela]. I’m getting to hear it all [Friday]. But I think certainly we’ve seen this push and pull and push and pull and now this promise of what they will be like when they’re out together, but obviously there’s a major obstacle in the way of that now. And I think just for the longevity of the show, it’s like viewers want to see them together, but you really don’t because then what? And so I think Season 3 could be a fun time for us to explore not so much that push and pull, but really what their lives look like when they’re not together on the outside.

By the end of season 3, there is at least a hope that Bode and Gabriela could be together … right? We do believe that there are still a lot of stories to tell when this moment happens, but it absolutely does not need to be rushed.

