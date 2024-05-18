FBI season 6 episode 13 (finale): Will Maggie return?

Entering the FBI season 6 finale on Tuesday, we know that one question stands out especially. Are you going to see Maggie appear?

Well, let’s start things off here by reminding you that Missy Peregrym was MIA for the last two episodes — hence, the reason for the confusion and/or questions. We understand if anyone out there is worried about this now and understandably so. She has been on leave after everything that she and Ella both have gone through as of late; OA updated all of us on this past episode, noting that Maggie wanted nothing more than to be back in action.

However, this is where we’ve got the good news: Maggie will be back with the team on Tuesday! Photos for the episode “Ring of Fire” show that the character is back out in the field with OA, and it is a good thing when you consider some of the major threats that she and the rest of the team are going to be up against. This is also a story that harkens back to the death of Agent Hobbs in the premiere, something that has hovered over almost everyone in a way.

Want to get more insight now about what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the full season 6 finale synopsis below:

“Ring of Fire” – The Somalian terrorist group behind the death of Agent Hobbs resurfaces, sending the team on a chase to take them down for good, on the sixth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There is a chance for some sort of cliffhanger leading into the end of this episode, so go ahead and prepare accordingly now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

