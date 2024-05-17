FBI season 7, FBI: Most Wanted 6 to have major cast change

While we know that an FBI season 7 and an FBI: Most Wanted season 6 are coming to CBS, there will be at least a major shift in regards to the cast.

So, what are we talking about here in particular? Let’s go ahead here and talk episode counts.

According to a new report from Deadline, the cast for both the flagship show and also the aforementioned spin-off are seeing their guarantees dropped from 22 episodes to about 20. That means that there will potentially be at least two episodes without certain characters a season. This is something that some other Wolf Entertainment shows have already done, so the CBS franchise is just jumping on board. With FBI in particular, we’re almost used to it given that there have been stretches (including recently) where star Missy Peregrym was not around.

It is worth noting that these changes are not impacting FBI: International for at least the time being. What is the reason for that? Well, it appears to be twofold. One major component to it for the time being is the simple fact that there are fewer series regulars on this show, especially with the departure of Luke Kleintank in mind. Also, the series is more cost-effective already thanks to it filming outside of the United States. (Personally, we do tend to think that they will add another regular, but who that could be does very-much remain to be seen.)

The finales for all three of these shows in the franchise are going to air on Tuesday night. Absolutely we are expecting some sort of cliffhanger, but what will that be? Well, it remains to be seen.

