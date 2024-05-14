FBI season 6 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: ‘Ring of Fire’

Next week on FBI season 6 episode 13, we’ll have an opportunity to see the epic finale! This is a chance for a lot of drama in “Ring of Fire.” Also, an opportunity to see one of the more emotional cases that we’ve seen so far this season.

In a way, you can argue that the death of Agent Hobbs is the most significant event of the season. The trauma there has carried through a lot of the stories that we’ve seen, and we do think that it has given all the agents a sense of resolve to make sure that justice is served. Entering the finale, the opportunity will present itself. Unfortunately, there are no guarantees, and this is a world where a lot of devastating things do happen. It’s one of the big reasons why, in the end, we are prepared for pretty much everything.

Below, you can see the full FBI season 6 episode 13 synopsis with some additional insight now on what is to come:

“Ring of Fire” – The Somalian terrorist group behind the death of Agent Hobbs resurfaces, sending the team on a chase to take them down for good, on the sixth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger here?

Of course, nothing is confirmed on all of this at the moment, but of course, we do think there is a great opportunity to deliver something that keeps you on the edge of your seat! Remember here that not only are we getting a season 7 for this show, but it has actually been renewed through a season 9!

What are you the most excited to see as you prepare for FBI season 6 episode 13?

Have any big predictions for what lies ahead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







