The Witcher season 4 premiere date: The possible rollout

The Witcher season 4 is currently in production, and of course that alone has us excited about the long-term future of the show.

Based on how long it takes to make this particular show, it feels like we’ll be waiting until at least mid-to-late 2025 in order to see the series back. Now that we’ve said that, let’s transition over to the next big subject here: How will Netflix decide to roll these episodes out? We do think that there is already a template at this point, and it is one that was set back when they released season 3.

It is going to take some time before anything is confirmed with 100% certainty. With that being said, it feels fair to assume that the story will be released in two parts. For the third season, we saw a chunk of five episodes and then another chunk of three. That could be the same in season 4, but it could be split a little bit more evenly.

Whenever Netflix decides to unveil their official rollout plans (most likely in 2025), we should get a better sense of that. The only major news that would anticipate seeing in the immediate future is something pertaining to a look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt. After all, this recasting is the thing that many out there are most nervous about entering the new season, largely because it does remain so unclear what he will bring to the table and if there are any fundamental changes to the show itself. We don’t anticipate anything too drastic, but it is also easy to say that now, long before we see the character in action.

For now, let’s just hope the quality matches at least what we have seen so far.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

