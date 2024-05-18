Wednesday season 2 premiere date: How will it roll out?

Even though production on Wednesday season 2 only just wrapped up, do you think that is stopping us from looking far ahead?

Well, let’s begin here by reminding you that this is going to be a long wait to get up from point A to point B, and the best thing you can do is be aware far in advance. Production for the Jenna Ortega series may not be done until close to the end of 2024, and then you still have editing and visual effects that need to be done after that! There’s a chance that it could be mid-to-late 2025 before the series could hypothetically be ready to air … and who knows if that will be when it actually launches?

What we’re getting at here ultimately is that over the next year-plus, Netflix may change their plans when it comes to a Wednesday season 2 rollout a few different times. For the time being, the likely scenario we’re looking at here goes something like this.

Late 2025 / early 2026 – The first half of the season potentially launches. Netflix will likely separate it into chunks to ensure that they can generate a lot of subscriptions from it. Also, this does get the first part out sooner.

One or two months later – You get the second part. As of late, there have been four-week breaks between seasons, and that is absolutely something that we think is likely here at the same time. It just makes the most sense when you think about how they can really dominate conversation for a good period of time, without having a massive dead period in between.

Could there be any other episodes separated from the pack?

We would only imagine this happening in the event we get some sort of holiday-themed episode. This is theoretically possible, but it has not been announced.

