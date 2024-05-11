Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A May 2024 update

What more could we stand to learn about Wednesday season 2 over the rest of May? Well, there is a lot to discuss given recent events!

First and foremost, let’s remind you of the fact that the Jenna Ortega series is now back in production! It has taken a lot of time to get this together for a number of reasons, whether it be the scale of the show or the long industry strikes that took over a good chunk of last year.

So what can we say now about what’s ahead for the rest of the month? We will admit from the start here that the odds of us getting premiere-date news are astronomically low, largely because there is basically zero way that Netflix can know an exact date right now. Filming will not conclude until close to the end of the year, and after that post-production is slated to take place for a LONG period of time. Late 2025 / early 2026 is the best-case scenario for season 2, and we tend to think that a lot of it will depend heavily on how Netflix chooses to release new episodes. Do you give us them all at once (which would require a longer wait), or give us the first part of them a little bit earlier?

The only thing we would say to potentially expect for the rest of the month is news related to casting — or maybe a behind-the-scenes photo or two. We do believe personally that Netflix and the producers are going to be extremely protective when it comes to information getting out here, largely due to the fact that this is a good way to ensure that a lot of the story is unspoiled.

Based on what Ortega has said in the past, our early expectations are that this season is going to be darker and more intense than what we saw the first time around. Also, there’s a good chance that all love triangles are gone for the immediate future.

