The Bear season 4: Why no renewal at upfronts?

This past week, you can argue that there was a perfect opportunity to reveal the long-rumored news of The Bear being renewed early for season 4. After all, Disney — who owns both FX and Hulu — held a massive upfront presentation and shared news on a number of shows.

So, why didn’t it happen? While it would have been a flashy reveal, it all does come down to one thing above all others here: Timing. To be specific here, they clearly did not feel this was the right spot to make something happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

Luckily, there are still going to be ample opportunities ahead, and the group at FX/Hulu may have realized that there is more value in revealing the inevitable renewal later on. Take, for example, after the third season premieres next month to huge numbers. Or, a little while after once buzz on the show dies down.

Just remember this: Even if the show has not been renewed publicly, this does not mean that the powers-that-be have to halt anything behind the scenes. There was that report out there at one point that season 3 and season 4 could be shooting back-to-back, and that would make sense in that it would allow the cast time to work on a number of other projects.

Could season 4 be the final one?

It is certainly possible, but it doesn’t feel like anything is certain there. We don’t think The Bear is going to be one of those shows destined to last nine or ten seasons; with that, the only advice we can offer is just to end the story when it feels right to do so. There is not any reason to draw out Carmy’s journey to where there is nothing new to explore.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on The Bear, including a new teaser featuring Jeremy Allen White

Do you think that we’ll hear news about The Bear season 4 in the relatively near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







