The Bear season 3 premiere date, new teaser revealed!

The wait is finally over when it comes to getting more of The Bear at Hulu — it is coming your way in about a month and a half!

In a new post on Instagram, star Jeremy Allen White first confirmed the news with a teaser showing off the full design of the restaurant, plus also noting that all episodes are going to be available on Thursday, June 27. This is a quick turnaround for a show that just started filming in February, but this show is pretty notorious for being able to get episodes together in a pretty darn short period of time.

So what lies ahead in the new episodes? Well, we know that Carmy managed to make his restaurant dreams into a reality thanks to the help of Sydney and others. However, much of his life blew up on Friends & Family Night, he accidentally told the truth to Claire while locked inside a freezer, and then after that blew up on Cousin. He has to find a way to repair some of these relationships and keep the restaurant afloat — and yet, there are also some questions about his own psyche. Can Carmy actually find a way to be happy? That’s not something he really knows how to do. Sure, he may be extremely accomplished as a chef but at the same exact time, that does not mean that he finds personal fulfillment in what he does.

Why release the episodes all at once?

In a way, it seems to be a deliberate strategy to almost treat the show as a multi-course meal, one that you could potentially even enjoy in a few extended settings.

