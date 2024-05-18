Survivor 46 finale spoilers: New details, plus aftershow

The Survivor 46 finale is coming to CBS next week, and let’s start off here by noting the following: Our expectations are sky-high.

So far, this season has been gloriously bonkers, and it is hard to even say that the end will live up to the hype. It is exciting in the sense that there is no dominant player, and there are three people left who feel like they all stand a chance of winning: Kenzie, Charlie, and Maria. Meanwhile, Liz and Ben feel like they’re on the outside, as neither one of them has had a notable, game-defining move so far.

There is a lot that could unfold between now and then end, largely in that there could be another idol that is good until final five. Meanwhile, you seemingly have the fire-making challenge. There is no evidence out there suggesting that this season will have any big changes to the end. Meanwhile, there is also no live reunion, as the synopsis below indicates:

“Friends Going to War” – The remaining five castaways must overcome multiple obstacles to guarantee they cannot be voted out of this game in the penultimate immunity challenge. With the final immunity of the season comes the power to choose who will have to earn their way to the final three. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor on the two-hour season finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 22 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Ironically, if there was ever a season that needed a reunion after the fact, this is it. Just consider the fact that the drama out on the beach has played out all over social media. It honestly feels like every contestant thought they were meant to be the hero of this story, and some are still trying to rationalize the fact that they aren’t.

