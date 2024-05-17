Bridgerton season 3 part 2: Will Lord Debling return?

Following the first half of Bridgerton season 3 this week, have we seen the end of Lord Debling? It seems like his story is over. After all, his major purpose in these episodes was to serve as an alternate suitor, someone who could woo Penelope Featherington while Colin started to understand his own feelings for her. Part 1 concluded with the two finally confessing how they feel, and Colin indicating that he wanted the two of them to marry.

So does this mean that Debling is done? We already know that he was going to be gone for a good while even while he was wooing Penelope.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is what Sam Phillips had to say about the future of his character:

We know he’s going on a big excavation. He’s going to be sailing to the Arctic, and he is going to be going for a long time. But will he come back? I don’t know. We’ll have to see. But for now, I think the sadness is he leaves at this point slightly broken-hearted and left just with the crew to mellow over what’s just happened. He’ll have plenty of time to process it while he’s sailing on the sea.

Ultimately, we would not rule out a cameo at some other point down the road; we will just have to wait and see what the future holds. There is a season 4 coming, and we certainly think that the show has a lot left in the tank beyond that. This is one of Netflix’s biggest shows, and we know that there are a lot of romantic stories to be excited for. (It has not been revealed what couple will be the focus of season 4, but the show is already moving somewhat out of order of the books.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

