Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, May 17, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We’ve been lucky to have to around the last few weeks; is that holding firm here, as well?

There is no real need to draw everything out here, so let’s just start off by indicating where things currently stand: There is a new episode tonight! With that being said, this is also the last one for a long while. The network is promoting “The Heart of Saturday Night” as the “season finale,” which means that they are likely going to call what’s ahead this fall a separate season … even if it is just eight episodes. These are the final ones currently set for the Tom Selleck series, unless there is some sort of last-minute turnaround from the network.

So how is tonight’s Blue Bloods going to stand out, and feel perhaps like a finale? You will have an emotional story for Frank, for starters; beyond just that, you also will have a chance to see how Jamie and Eddie work in order to better celebrate their anniversary in the most unusual way possible.

To get more details, go ahead and see the season 14 episode 10 synopsis:

“The Heart of a Saturday Night” – Danny and Gormley race to find Gus Vanderlip (Aidan Quinn), a committed detective who is dangerously determined to uncover how a rapist he arrested is back on the streets; on the eve of their anniversary, Jamie and Eddie are sent on an undercover assignment to expose a corrupt sober living house; and Henry asks Frank for a favor regarding the NYPD’s 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, on the 14th season, part one finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We don’t necessarily think there’s going to be a cliffhanger at the end of the episode … but who knows? Every now and then, this show aims to surprise.

